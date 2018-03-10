Otters Give Extension to Cummings; Sign Nicely

The Evansville Otters have signed left-handed pitcher Kyano Cummings to a contract extension.



Cummings, a Cicero, N.Y. native, joined the Otters before last season after starting the year with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs of the Atlantic League.



“Kyano is coming off a great rookie year,” Otters manager Andy McCauley said. “We're excited to have him back for this season.”



In 50 appearances on the mound with Evansville in 2017, Cummings struck out 58 batters and finished with a 1.22 ERA in 73.2 innings.



He also earned seven saves and was named the Jason Simontacchi Rookie of the Year in a league-wide process that included broadcasters, general managers, field managers, coaches and local media.



“We saw last year that he is a versatile reliever that can throw everyday,” McCauley said. “He will be a prominent figure in our bullpen during the late innings.”



Cummings graduated from Siena College in 2016 and he set the Saints’ single-season strikeout record with 91 during his senior year. Cummings finished his college career with 169 strikeouts in 195.1 innings.



Prior to Evansville, Cummings also played in the California Winter League, where he finished 4-1 with a 1.08 ERA in 19.1 innings.



The Otters made an additional move, signing left-handed pitcher Austin Nicely.



Nicely was drafted in the 10th round of the 2013 MLB Amateur Draft from Spotswood High School in Penn Laird, Va. by the Houston Astros and split time between Greeneville, Tri-City and Quad Cities from 2013-16.



He pitched 131.2 innings in affiliated baseball, made 23 starts and won seven games in finishing with a 5.47 ERA in four seasons.



“Austin is an experienced starter that we're hoping can fill in the rotation,” McCauley said. “He impressed (pitching coach) Max (Peterson) and I with his bullpen sessions and he was recommended to us by a trusted scout with Seattle Mariners.”



Evansville will celebrate Bosse Field’s Opening Night May 11 against the Washington Wild Things at 6:35 p.m. The Otters are hosting a job fair Saturday at Bosse Field from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Courtesy: Otters Media Relations. Copyright 2018, WFIE, All rights reserved.