USI Women Fall to Lewis, in NCAA Opener

No. 3 seed University of Southern Indiana Women's Basketball saw a five-point fourth-quarter lead slip away as No. 6 seed Lewis University defeated the Screaming Eagles 72-64 in the opening round of the NCAA II Midwest Region Tournament Friday afternoon.



After leading for the entire first half and most of the third period, the Eagles turned a one-point deficit in the early stages of the fourth quarter into a 56-51 lead with eight minutes to play.



USI (26-5), ranked No. 15 in the nation, led 60-55 less than two minutes later when the Flyers went on a 13-1 game-clinching run.



Senior guard/forward Kaydie Grooms (Marshall, Illinois) hit a three-pointer with 38 seconds on the clock to give USI a glimmer of hope, but the Flyers drained four straight free throws in the final 36 seconds to end the Eagles' season.



The Eagles, who led by as many as eight points early in the contest, were slowed by foul trouble as Grooms, who finished the game with a team-high 16 points, was on the bench for much of the second quarter with a pair of penalties. She picked up her third foul early in the third quarter and was whistled for her fourth with more than 11 minutes left in the game



Despite the trouble, the Eagles held a 33-31 advantage at the break thanks to the play of junior guard Alex Davidson (Salem, Indiana) and sophomore forward Morgan Sherwood (Charleston, Illinois). The duo each scored seven points for USI in the opening 20 minutes as the Eagles maintained the lead throughout the first half.



Lewis (24-7) took its first lead of the contest at 36-35 a minute into the second half, but a basket by Grooms followed by a bucket by senior forwardMorgan Dahlstrom (Grayslake, Illinois) had the Eagles up 39-36 with 6:30 to play in the third period.



USI led by five with four minutes to play in the third quarter, but Lewis rallied to tie the score at 45-45 and 47-47.



Sherwood, who finished with 10 points, drained a three-pointer with less than two minutes to play in the third quarter to put USI up 50-47; and following a pair of Lewis free throws, the Eagles led 50-49 heading into the fourth period.



The Flyers, who were 21-of-28 at the free throw line, took the lead with a pair of free throws early in the fourth before a free throw by senior guard Randa Harshbarger (Philo, Illinois) followed by an old-fashioned three-point play by Davidson swung the Eagles back in front, 54-51. Dahlstrom's jumper with eight minutes to play staked the Eagles to a five-point cushion.



Dahlstrom tallied 14 points and eight rebounds in her final collegiate contest, while Davidson finished with 12 points. Harshbarger concluded her collegiate career with three points and three assists.



Junior forward Jessica Kelliher had 27 points, 12 rebounds and four assists to lead the Flyers, who play the winner of the Drury University-University of Findlay game Saturday at 4 p.m. (CST).



Notes: Dahlstrom, Grooms and Harshbarger conclude their careers at USI having helped the Eagles to an 89-30 overall record and a 54-18 mark in GLVC play during their four-year careers. They played in a combined 338 games, recording 3,164 points, 1,557 rebounds, 701 assists, 141 blocks and 472 steals.

Courtesy: USI Sports Information dept. Copyright 2018, WFIE, All rights reserved.