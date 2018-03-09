Man suffers life-threatening injuries after Grandview Towers fire

One person sustained life-threatening injuries after fire fighters responded to a fire at Grandview Towers around 6 p.m. Friday.

Officials at the scene say a man was found inside an apartment with no pulse and was not breathing. EMT personnel was able to get the man's pulse back and transported him to a hospital.

Fire crews just left the scene of a fire at Grandview Tower. Officials say one man was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. He was not breathing and had no pulse when they arrived, EMTs did get his pulse back before transporting him to hospital. pic.twitter.com/aiuc9J1WLp — Adam Pyle (@Adam14News) March 10, 2018

Fire fighters say the fire was able to be contained to a single apartment unit.

The life-threatening injuries were caused by burns and smoke inhalation, officials at the scene said. We are told no one else was hurt in the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.

We will update this story with more information when it is made available.

