Man suffers life-threatening injuries after Grandview Towers fire

According to the Union County Coroner, 18-year-old Luke Whitsell and 19-year-old Bryce Sheffer were killed.More >>
One person sustained life-threatening injuries after fire fighters responded to a fire at Granview Towers around 6 p.m. Friday.More >>
Police say officers went to the Evansville Inn and Suites around 9:20 Friday morning to serve a warrant when the suspect fired at least one shot and then barricaded himself inside a room.More >>
It happened Friday in the Whispering Meadows area.More >>
The Vanderburgh County Health Department introduced a new program that aims to cut down on the number infant deaths.More >>
Toys 'R' Us are having a hard time competing with video games online sellers, such as Amazon.More >>
Two people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Auburn Mall Friday evening.More >>
SCDOT officials say I-26 westbound lanes near Orangeburg will remain closed until Saturday morning following a fatal accident where an 18-wheeler crashed into a bridge.More >>
High water from the Mississippi River caused two pumps at the water treatment plant next to General DeWitt Spain Airport to fail.More >>
Uber has removed driving privileges for a man accused of secretly videotaping a sexual encounter with a 19-year-old woman he had picked up in Wrightsville Beach.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Authorities seized a cache of weapons and drugs including 200,00 pounds of methamphetamine, 138 pounds of heroin and 554 pounds of marijuana.More >>
Melissa Blank is accused of grabbing a 5-year-old student by her neck during class at Brusly Elementary School on February 7. Now, the girl's parents have given some insight into what happened.More >>
