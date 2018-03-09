New program aims to decrease infant deaths

The Vanderburgh County Health Department introduced a new program that aims to cut down on the number infant deaths.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and high ranking members of the state's family and health services agencies introduced the "Pre to 3" program on Friday. The program pairs a counselor up with an expecting mother to help guide her through the pregnancy period and the first three years of the child's life.

"This curriculum is an interactive curriculum that works on things such as what we call empathic parenting, social and emotional development, child development, safety, things such as that," said "Pre to 3" director Sophie French.

The new program might seem targeted towards women, but officials say that anyone who will come in contact with the child and is concerned with the well being of the baby should sign up.

"Children go to Grandma's house and Children go to dads house and they may experience unsafe sleep issues there, so anyone who wants to get involved in this and get this education will improve the health of these infants," said Kristina Box the director of the Indiana State Department of Health.

Officials say that the counselors are there to help educate the parents and guide them, not become the parents.

"We're not there to judge you or tell you how to parent. We're simply there to support the skills and help you grow the skills that you already have, to nurture and take care of your family."

