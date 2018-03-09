Peabody Building auctioned off on Friday

A well known building in Henderson went up for sale on Friday.

The Peabody building, which houses Henderson Police, was auctioned off. The old Peabody building has seen its fair share of owners over the years.

"The Peabody building came in here many years ago as the Peabody building, Peabody Coal," Mike Herron, owner of Herron Auction and Realty, explained. "I mean the place was filled with people. Offices, all the offices were filled. It was just a big operation when Peabody coal was going strong."

Now the nearly 27,000 thousand 26,536 square foot building has a new owner. Dave Mounts bought the building that used to house mounts and Danheiser LLC, when he and a partner owned it.

That partnership was dissolved, so he bought the building back and he got a pretty nice discount.

"We had an appraisal at 700, then they had another appraisal at 400," stated Herron.

The bidding closed Friday at $270,000 as Mounts took sole ownership of the old Peabody building. Next the offer will be taken back to the courts who will either accept or reject the bid.

