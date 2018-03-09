Female student arrested in connection to Ohio Co. school threat - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Female student arrested in connection to Ohio Co. school threat

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) -

A student is facing charges in connection with a threat at Ohio County High School this week.

Ohio County Sheriff's deputies say the female juvenile is facing a charge of terroristic threatening. That charge is a Class D Felony.

No details on the threat were released.

