$1,000 reward offered for arrest, conviction of suspect in Ohio Co. bank robbery

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bank robbery in Centertown.

It happened just before 10 a.m. Friday at the Commonwealth Community Bank.

Deputies say the male suspect walked into the bank and demanded money before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was wearing a black and burgundy hooded Reebok jacket, black bandana with a white design over his face, black pants, and was carrying a black Adidas duffel bag.

The sheriff's office and Commonwealth Community Bank are both offering a $500 cash reward, totaling $1,000, for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff's office at 270-298-4411. You can also call the anonymous tip line at 270-298-4446.

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky State Police, Beaver Dam Police, Hartford Police, and Centertown Police Department all responded to the scene.

