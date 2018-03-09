UIC defeats Aces softball in 8 innings

Morgan Florey was once again dominant in the circle, but the University of Illinois at Chicago broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the 8th inning to earn a 1-0 win over the University of Evansville softball team on Friday in the Racer Classic.

Evansville (6-13) mustered up five hits in the game with four of those coming in the opening three frames. UE looked to be in business in the top of the first as Brittany Hay reached via a bunt single, but she was caught stealing before Allison Daggett reached on a single.

Lindsay Renneisen helped Evansville threaten again in the sixth, lacing a 1-out double to left. She advanced to third with two outs, but was stranded on base as UE left 11 on in the game. In the 8th, Bailee Porter pinch ran for Florey, who was placed on second to begin the inning. The Flames were able to get three quick outs before the offense scored in the bottom half of the inning.

Emily Wetzel was placed on second to start the frame before scoring the game-winner on a Tiana Mack-Miller single.

Florey had another outstanding pitching effort, going the distance while striking out 11. Mea Adams, McKenzie Johnson, Renneisen, Daggett and Hay picked up the hits for UE.

Tonight, Evansville faces Oakland at 7 p.m.

Courtesy: UE Athletics