Four killed in Union Co. fire

The fire happened Friday in the Whispering Meadows area of Union Co. (WFIE)

Four people are dead after a fire in Union County, according to the sheriff.

It happened Friday in the Whispering Meadows area.

No other details are available right now, but Evan Gorman is at the scene and we'll keep you updated.

BREAKING: More horrible news out of Union Co. 4 people are dead after a fire in Whispering Meadows pic.twitter.com/6EqSWLU6U1 — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) March 9, 2018

