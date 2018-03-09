4 killed in Union Co. fire - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

4 killed in Union Co. fire

The fire happened Friday in the Whispering Meadows area of Union Co. (WFIE) The fire happened Friday in the Whispering Meadows area of Union Co. (WFIE)
UNION CO., KY (WFIE) -

Four people are dead after a fire in Morganfield, according to Union County Sheriff Mickey Arnold.

It happened Friday around noon in the 1800 block of KY-2835, near Whispering Meadows.

No other details are available right now, but Evan Gorman is at the scene and we'll keep you updated.

