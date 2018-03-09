4 killed in Union Co. fire

The fire happened Friday in the Whispering Meadows area of Union Co. (WFIE)

Four people are dead after a fire in Morganfield, according to Union County Sheriff Mickey Arnold.

It happened Friday around noon in the 1800 block of KY-2835, near Whispering Meadows.

UNION CO:



KSP detectives on scene of a structure fire in Morganfield.



The fire was reported around noon today in the 1800 block of KY 2835



Detectives say there are multiple fatalities.



Once information becomes available, I will send out a news release. — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) March 9, 2018

4 people, including at least one child, were killed in the Whispering Meadows mobile home fire. State fire marshals office on scene investigating. Too early to release a cause yet. — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) March 9, 2018

No other details are available right now, but Evan Gorman is at the scene and we'll keep you updated.

