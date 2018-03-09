2-yr-old among 4 killed in Union Co. fire

The fire happened Friday in the Whispering Meadows area of Union Co. (WFIE)

The four victims of a fatal mobile-home fire have been identified.

According to Kentucky State Police, the four victims are:

Brason Hinson, 2-years-old

Brennan Hinson, 21-years-old

Mikaylin Price, 21-years-old

Brandy Hinson, 40-years-old

The fire began on Friday around 12 p.m. in the 1800 block of KY-2835 in Morganfield.

The sheriff's office, along with Kentucky State Police and the state fire marshal's office, were all on the scene throughout the day, working alongside many firefighters.

4 people, including at least one child, were killed in the Whispering Meadows mobile home fire. State fire marshals office on scene investigating. Too early to release a cause yet. — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) March 9, 2018

The fire is still under investigation and autopsies are scheduled for 9 a.m. Sunday in Louisville.

