2-yr-old among 4 killed in Union Co. fire - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

2-yr-old among 4 killed in Union Co. fire

The fire happened Friday in the Whispering Meadows area of Union Co. (WFIE) The fire happened Friday in the Whispering Meadows area of Union Co. (WFIE)
UNION CO., KY (WFIE) -

The four victims of a fatal mobile-home fire have been identified.

According to Kentucky State Police, the four victims are:

  • Brason Hinson, 2-years-old
  • Brennan Hinson, 21-years-old
  • Mikaylin Price, 21-years-old
  • Brandy Hinson, 40-years-old

The fire began on Friday around 12 p.m. in the 1800 block of KY-2835 in Morganfield.

The sheriff's office, along with Kentucky State Police and the state fire marshal's office, were all on the scene throughout the day, working alongside many firefighters.

The fire is still under investigation and autopsies are scheduled for 9 a.m. Sunday in Louisville.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

