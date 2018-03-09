Bridal show coming to Hancock County

Planning a wedding? This may help. The Hancock Clarion is hosting the Hancock County First Annual Bridal Show Sunday, March 11th. Twenty-four vendors will fill the Immaculate Conception Parrish Hall in Hawesville. Nine of the vendors are from Owensboro, 11 are from Indiana, and 4 are from Hawesville. Three caterers will be at the event: Sanders Catering, Bill & Dave's Smoking Pit, and Riverview Restaurant. It's $2 to get in. An organizer for the event says this there will be many giveaways and discounts including a cash prize. She said everyone is invited. The event is this Sunday, March 11th, from 1:00-5:00 PM.

