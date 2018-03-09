Attorney: McLean Co. Schools Supt. denies allegations

McLean County Schools Superintendent Terry Hayes has denied the allegations against him.

According to a letter sent out Friday on Hayes's behalf by his attorney, David Yewell, Hayes emphatically denies any "inappropriate conduct" of any kind that would support him being terminated from his position.

Tuesday morning, the McLean County School Board held a special meeting where they suspended Hayes with pay for one day. It was a closed session, but a school board member told us after the meeting that Hayes was suspended until another meeting, which was held Wednesday morning.

At that Wednesday meeting, the suspension was extended to Monday when another meeting will be held by the board of education to review the situation.

Officials have not yet confirmed why exactly Hayes was suspended.

Kentucky State Police tell us as of right now, there is no criminal case against Hayes.

