Barricaded suspect in custody after police use chemical agents

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Posted by Brittany Harry, Reporter
Carl Holland, 34. (Source: EPD) Carl Holland, 34. (Source: EPD)
Evansville police say the suspect barricaded himself inside a hotel room after firing a gun. (WFIE) Evansville police say the suspect barricaded himself inside a hotel room after firing a gun. (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville police say the suspect involved in a standoff with officers is now in custody.

Police say officers went to the Evansville Inn and Suites around 9:20 Friday morning to serve a felony warrant on 34-year-old Carl Holland when he fired at least one shot and then barricaded himself inside a room.

The SWAT team and crisis negotiators were then called in.

Around 11:30 a.m., police said that they had used chemical agents to get Holland to come out of the room and surrender. EPD tweeted that Holland was in custody around 12:20.

