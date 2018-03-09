Barricaded suspect in custody after police use chemical agents

Evansville police say the suspect barricaded himself inside a hotel room after firing a gun. (WFIE)

Evansville police say the suspect involved in a standoff with officers is now in custody.

Police say officers went to the Evansville Inn and Suites around 9:20 Friday morning to serve a felony warrant on 34-year-old Carl Holland when he fired at least one shot and then barricaded himself inside a room.

Update: the suspect is in custody. pic.twitter.com/F8e3kGuvLV — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) March 9, 2018

The SWAT team and crisis negotiators were then called in.

Around 11:30 a.m., police said that they had used chemical agents to get Holland to come out of the room and surrender. EPD tweeted that Holland was in custody around 12:20.

SWAT has deployed chemical agents into the room in an effort to get the suspect to come out and surrender. @EvansvilleFire crews are staging at the scene per protecol. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) March 9, 2018

The suspect is in custody. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) March 9, 2018

Brittany Harry was at the scene and she'll have more about it later today on 14 News.

The situation has ended. The scene is pretty much clear. Lasted about 3 hours. pic.twitter.com/VRVjpvoRpB — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) March 9, 2018

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.