Details released about Union Co. ATV wreck that killed two teens

Two people are dead after an ATV wreck in Union County.

The sheriff's office says around 2:45 Friday morning they got a call about an ATV accident that happened just off Ed Rickets Rd. in a rural area of the county.

We're told three men were riding in the ATV when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree.

According to the Union County coroner, an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were killed.

The third man sustained minor injuries.

Names have not yet been released.

New information: 3 young men were on the 4 wheeler when it wrecked. One died on scene. Another was rushed to the hospital but did not survive. The one who lived called 911. — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) March 9, 2018

