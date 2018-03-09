Coroner releases name of two men killed in Union Co. ATV wreck

The Union County Coroner has identified the two men killed in an ATV wreck early Friday morning.

The sheriff's office got a call around 2:45 a.m. about the crash which happened just off Ed Rickets Rd. in a rural area of the county.

We're told three men were riding in the ATV when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree.

According to the Union County Coroner, 18-year-old Luke Whitsell and 19-year-old Bryce Sheffer were killed.

The third man sustained minor injuries.

Our deepest prayers go out to the Sheffer and Whitsell families. Two of the finest young men to ever attend UCHS. Please Lord wrap your loving arms around their families and provide strength and comfort. @Coach_Smith12 @amynelson_union @MrJacksonUCHS @ntanner10 @UnionCoSchools pic.twitter.com/Pz8AUl0myg — UCHS Athletics (@UCHSathletics) March 9, 2018

