Child hurt in Princeton fire dies

One of the children hurt in a Gibson Co. fire has died.More >>
One of the children hurt in a Gibson Co. fire has died.More >>
The Vanderburgh County Federation of Republican Voters hosted a Meet the Candidates event for Republicans running for county commissioner and the Indiana House Seat #64.More >>
The Vanderburgh County Federation of Republican Voters hosted a Meet the Candidates event for Republicans running for county commissioner and the Indiana House Seat #64.More >>
The Grind Session brings some of the best high school basketball players in the nation to the Owensboro Sportscenter. The tournament was just finalized over this past weekend, but that hasn't stopped spectators from coming out to see the talent.More >>
The Grind Session brings some of the best high school basketball players in the nation to the Owensboro Sportscenter. The tournament was just finalized over this past weekend, but that hasn't stopped spectators from coming out to see the talent.More >>
Some Webster County residents want to bring alcohol sales to the city of Providence.More >>
Some Webster County residents want to bring alcohol sales to the city of Providence.More >>
Kentucky lawmakers are considering outlawing most child marriages.More >>
Kentucky lawmakers are considering outlawing most child marriages.More >>
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >>
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
Clocks will change on Sunday, but not for everyone.More >>
Clocks will change on Sunday, but not for everyone.More >>
An Uber driver is accused of secretly videotaping a sexual encounter with a 19-year-old woman he had picked up in Wrightsville Beach, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.More >>
An Uber driver is accused of secretly videotaping a sexual encounter with a 19-year-old woman he had picked up in Wrightsville Beach, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.More >>
First cousins share only about 12.5 percent of their DNA, and it’s estimated that 4 to 7 percent of children born to them are likely to have birth defects.More >>
First cousins share only about 12.5 percent of their DNA, and it’s estimated that 4 to 7 percent of children born to them are likely to have birth defects.More >>
A man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he tried to steal a silver truck with a toddler inside, all while the child's mother was clinging to the vehicle, trying to stop him.More >>
A man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he tried to steal a silver truck with a toddler inside, all while the child's mother was clinging to the vehicle, trying to stop him.More >>
Police in Washington discovered a woman's decapitated body near a bunker filled with arms and ammunition.More >>
Police in Washington discovered a woman's decapitated body near a bunker filled with arms and ammunition.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
A Manoa woman who recruited exchange students from Japan raped one of her clients as many as 10 times while he was bedridden with an injury, police allege in court documents allege.More >>
A Manoa woman who recruited exchange students from Japan raped one of her clients as many as 10 times while he was bedridden with an injury, police allege in court documents allege.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>