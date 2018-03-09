Child hurt in Princeton fire dies

One of the children hurt in a Gibson Co. fire has died.

Riley Hospital officials confirmed to 14 News Friday morning that Kayne Mellette had passed away. We're told the other child who was hurt in the fire, Khloe Mellette, remains in critical condition at Riley.

Some sad news to share this morning. @RileyKids officials confirmed Kayne Mellette has passed away. His sister, Khloe is in critical condition.

Their father, Christopher also died after a space heater caught fire in their home last weekend.https://t.co/YiugTjMHJJ — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) March 9, 2018

The children were flown to the hospital Saturday after a fire at a mobile home on Ash Street in Princeton.

[Fire Dept: fatal mobile home fire started by space heater]

Five people were in the mobile home when the fire started. 38-year-old Christopher Mellette died at the scene. Mellete's children, Kayne and Khloe, were airlifted to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis to be treated for burn injuries.

Princeton Fire Department officials say a space heater sparked the fire. They say that space heater, which was plugged into an extension cord and a power strip, overheated the circuits and caught fire.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.