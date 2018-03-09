Kentucky man indicted on manslaughter charges of Evansville man

It happened Friday in the Whispering Meadows area.More >>
It happened Friday in the Whispering Meadows area.More >>
Stephen Waninger was killed in Grayson County, Kentucky. And the man who state troopers believe killed him was just indicted on manslaughter charges.More >>
Police say officers went to the Evansville Inn and Suites around 9:20 Friday morning to serve a warrant when the suspect fired at least one shot and then barricaded himself inside a room.More >>
According to the coroner, an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were killed in the crash.More >>
The attorney for McLean County Schools Superintendent Terry Hayes says Hayes has denied the allegations against him.More >>
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >>
Evoni Williams was not too busy to assist a patron. Her actions didn't go unnoticed as she was rewarded for her kindness.More >>
Eleven West Texas agencies teamed up during a 15-day prostitution sting operation to arrest 62 people.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
Uber has removed driving privileges for a man accused of secretly videotaping a sexual encounter with a 19-year-old woman he had picked up in Wrightsville Beach.More >>
Authorities are on scene of a fire at a home in Madisonville that killed two and injured two others.More >>
More than 24,000 influenza-associated hospitalizations were reported nationwide between Oct. 1 and March 6.More >>
Authorities say I-26 westbound traffic near Orangeburg remains closed following a fatal accident where an 18-wheeler crashed into a bridge.More >>