Kentucky man indicted on manslaughter charges of Evansville man

Evansville native Stephen Waninger was killed in Grayson County, KY and the man who state troopers believe killed him was just indicted on manslaughter charges.

47-year-old Billy Joe Houchin has been indicted on second-degree manslaughter charges in the shooting death of Waninger.

Late last December, Kentucky state police, and Elizabethtown police were called to a home for a domestic disturbance. Troopers say Stephen was living with his girlfriend, Kaitlyn Houchin, and her father, Billy Joe.

A KSP report details what happened before a 911 call when Kaitlyn told troopers she and Stephen got into a fight and her dad tried to stop it.

Troopers say that turned into a fight between Stephen and Billy Joe, which ended in the shooting.

But Stephen's family told us they don't believe that's what happened and that he wouldn't hurt anyone.

This week, they shared their thoughts with us after finding out Houchin was indicted.

Chasity, Stephen's sister says she's "so grateful" for the indictment, adding "The evidence was my brother's voice when he could no longer talk."

She says the family has received a lot of support since the shooting, which reminds her "the world still has some good."

Chasity says she doesn't know if Houchin will take a plea deal, or if this will go to trial. She finished her statement by saying she's planning a candlelight vigil for this summer, and the indictment will make that vigil mean "that much more."

Meanwhile, Houchin's family tells us it was self-defense and said Stephen "wasn't himself that night." His family tells us they still plan to plead self-defense and will take this case to trial.

Houchin is sitting in the Grayson County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash bond. He's expected in court in a few weeks for a pre-trial hearing.

