Watch Now on Sunrise: Super Cold, Trump-Un Summit

The Vanderburgh County Federation of Republican Voters hosted a Meet the Candidates event for Republicans running for county commissioner and the Indiana House Seat #64.More >>
The Vanderburgh County Federation of Republican Voters hosted a Meet the Candidates event for Republicans running for county commissioner and the Indiana House Seat #64.More >>
The Grind Session brings some of the best high school basketball players in the nation to the Owensboro Sportscenter. The tournament was just finalized over this past weekend, but that hasn't stopped spectators from coming out to see the talent.More >>
The Grind Session brings some of the best high school basketball players in the nation to the Owensboro Sportscenter. The tournament was just finalized over this past weekend, but that hasn't stopped spectators from coming out to see the talent.More >>
Some Webster County residents want to bring alcohol sales to the city of Providence.More >>
Some Webster County residents want to bring alcohol sales to the city of Providence.More >>
Kentucky lawmakers are considering outlawing most child marriages.More >>
Kentucky lawmakers are considering outlawing most child marriages.More >>
We have a crew headed to the scene.More >>
We have a crew headed to the scene.More >>
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >>
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
An Uber driver is accused of secretly videotaping a sexual encounter with a 19-year-old woman he had picked up in Wrightsville Beach, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.More >>
An Uber driver is accused of secretly videotaping a sexual encounter with a 19-year-old woman he had picked up in Wrightsville Beach, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A Manoa woman who recruited exchange students from Japan raped one of her clients as many as 10 times while he was bedridden with an injury, police allege in court documents allege.More >>
A Manoa woman who recruited exchange students from Japan raped one of her clients as many as 10 times while he was bedridden with an injury, police allege in court documents allege.More >>