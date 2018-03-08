Surprise winner North to tip off 4A regional

Boys sectional basketball champions were crowned last weekend, and one of the surprise winners was the North Huskies.

It had been 20 years since the North boys basketball team won a sectional, but that all changed this past Saturday night when they beat Castle in overtime.

Confidence may not have been high, after a 1-6 start, but as the Huskies began to understand Coach Roach's expectations, the wins started to follow.

That confidence enabled them to come back from a 12-point halftime deficit and beat Castle for the sectional.

The Huskies will tip off the 4A regional Saturday morning at 9:30 against Center Grove up at Seymour High school.

