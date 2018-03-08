Locals meet Republican candidates running for House, county commissioner seats

The Vanderburgh County Federation of Republican Voters hosted a "Meet the Candidates" event for Republicans running for county commissioner and the Indiana House Seat #64.

It gave the candidates a chance to answer some policy questions in front of prospective voters.

Organizers say events like this are an important part of local government.

"It is so important because the people will be representing them, and it's just a great resource," said member Brenda Goff. "Also, a nice place to meet the candidates that way you can have a relationship with them. That way if you need them later on, they can remember you."

Both seats will be filled on the November 6 election.

