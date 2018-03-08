Hundreds attend 20th annual ATHENA Awards

Celebrating women, past, present, and future on this International Women's Day.

Hundreds of people filled the Owensboro Convention Center for the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce and Girls Incorporated hosted their annual ATHENA Awards.

This year's winners include Cindy Fiorella, the Vice President of Workforce One at OCTC. Fiorella couldn't be at the event.

She was one of 16 women nominated to be recognized for their contributions to business, serving the community, and helping other women develop their leadership potential.

Women like Lyric Payne grew up with Girls Inc.

Lyric was awarded $7,000 dollars in scholarships at the event and is headed to the University of Arizona to study film.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.