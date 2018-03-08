Evansville Metropolitan Planning Organization working on 2045 Transportation Plan

A few of the questions on the survey Evansville Metropolitan Planning Organization is asking the public to complete. (WFIE)

We are hearing from the people planning the future of transportation in the Tri-State. The Evansville Metropolitan Planning Organization is asking for your help by filling out a survey with what you want to see.

Every four to five years, the Evansville MPO is required to update the regional transportation plan that covers Henderson, Vanderburgh, and Warrick counties. The goal is to see how to better connect the three counties with what the public wants to see.

Options include improvements to roads, bike, pedestrian paths, and bus routes. They are also looking at how to better connect these modes of transportation within the three counties. The short survey asks things like where you live and work, your age, and your priorities when it comes to transportation options. While we are still decades away from 2045, organizers say it is crucial to start planning now.

"So we also have short range projects that are in there. Every couple of years, we update our short-range project. If we're not updating for what we want to spend our money over time, by the time 2045 gets here we won't be on track. We need to work our way up to 2045 and always be updating our short-range plans to be able to reach our long-term goals," says Evansville MPO Transportation Planner Matthew Schriefer.

They are halfway through the survey period and have about 400 responses so far. They are hoping to double that number.

If you live or work in Henderson, Vanderburgh, or Warrick counties you are eligible.

The survey is open through March 23 and is offered in English and Spanish.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.