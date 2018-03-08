Officials in the Tri-State react to President Trump's Tariff announcement

Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana officials are reacting to President Donald Trump's decision to add tariffs on aluminum and steel.

CEO Greg Wathen says at this point, it's hard to tell what kind of impact this is really going to have on the Tri-State.

On Thursday, President Trump announced his plans for a 25 percent tariff on steel and a ten percent tariff on aluminum.

Canada and Mexico could get carve-outs. People in the Tri-State might feel the effects of these changes.

"The reality is we won't know until it happens and even after it happens. I am not sure we are going to fully know the extent of what this means," Wathen said.

Wathen says either way, President Trump's announcement comes as no surprise.

"He told us from day one here is what we are going to do," Wathen said. "I think anybody who is shocked by this didn't really listen to what he had to say."

Wathen says these tariffs are not something that will affect businesses overnight.

"For one company, you might see it be very beneficial and for another group, you might see it could have some negative consequences," Wathen said.

The tariffs will take effect in about 15 days.

