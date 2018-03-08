Ohio Co. man facing sodomy, sexual abuse charges - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Ohio Co. man facing sodomy, sexual abuse charges

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Billy Drace Jr., 62 (Source: Ohio Co. jail) Billy Drace Jr., 62 (Source: Ohio Co. jail)
OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) -

A 62-year-old Ohio County man is facing two charges. 

The sheriff's office arrested Billy Drace Jr, of Utica.

He's facing sodomy and sexual abuse charges.

No other details have been released at this time. 

We're told the investigation is ongoing.

We will keep you updated as we receive more information. 

