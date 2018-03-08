Energy savings project will bring improvements to Marrs Elementa - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Energy savings project will bring improvements to Marrs Elementary

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
By Brittany Harry, Reporter
POSEY CO., IN (WFIE) -

Some improvements are in the works at Marrs Elementary.

The school was built in 1953 and renovated in 1993. Now, work is underway on an energy savings project.

"We are going to be replace lighting, boilers, chillers, unit ventilators in the classroom, ceiling tiles in the roof with more insulation," said Principal Greg DeWeese. "We've got a lot of projects happening right now."

We're told this is part of an $18-million project that started about three years ago and will ultimately enhance the learning environment around the school. 

Work has already started in two classrooms and will continue throughout the summer. The project is supposed to be finished by the next school year. 

"Doing it the way they are doing it now is going to be the best for the school district and the taxpayers. We should remain as (an) equal competitor in the schools having extremely nice schools in Mt. Vernon to compared to a lot of schools in our area," said DeWeese.

