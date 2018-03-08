Submerged car creating buzz for Evansville dispatchers

You can see the top of this car in the floodwater. Drivers passing by see it too, and many of them calling 911 to report it (WFIE)

A submerged car is getting a lot of attention in Evansville. It's in the 2900 block of South Green River close to where it crosses I-69.

You can see the top of this car in the floodwater. Drivers passing by see it too, and many of them calling 911 to report it.

We've been hearing the calls come across the scanner, and we were just as curious. So we took it straight to central dispatch.

Record rain last month flooded streets and stranded cars. Dispatch says on the last Saturday night in February, they fielded nearly 1,000 calls. Many of them were weather-related.

That's twice as many as usual on a Saturday night. That storm is over, but the flood left behind still has passersby concerned about one car in particular.

"We've had probably 10-15 different calls from the public on it. We take each of those calls seriously," said Vanderburgh Dispatch Director Rodney Buchanan. "We've dispatched, I can't say every time we've received a call on it, but the majority of times we've dispatched people, first responders, down there just to make sure it's the same vehicle that the other callers have called about."

Each caller has a slightly different description. Many identify it as a white car.

"There's a white car in that water that's like, underwater," said one caller. "The only thing that's showing is like, the top of the car."

Dispatch says this is probably going to continue to happen over the next several weeks until the water recedes.

They are still encouraging anyone who sees something suspicious to call 911.

