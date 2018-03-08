Vanderburgh Co. weekly food inspection reports

Here are the latest food inspection reports.

Crazy Buffet, 701 N Burkhardt Rd. Critical violation: Improper storage of raw chicken product.

Courtyard Evansville East, 8105 E Walnut,. Critical violation: Grease trap maintenance log not up to date.

Orange Leaf of Evansville, LLC, 701 N Burkhardt Rd. Critical violation: Grease trap not maintained.

Hilton Garden Inn Evansville, 220 Eagle Crest Dr. Critical violations: Potentially hazardous food products not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or less. No container available for sanitizing wiping cloths. Food items not elevated at least 6 inches off of the floor. Non-critical violation: Hand drying provisions not provided at kitchen ware-washing hand sink.

Two Brothers Chinese, 3806 First Ave. Critical violations: Ready to eat foods lacking dates. Improper storage of raw meat products. Non-critical violation: Back door in need of repair.

Thorntons #85, 114 S Rosenberger Ave. Non-critical violation: Condiment area - insufficient refrigeration.

TACO BELL #28907, 1500 N Willow Rd,. Non-critical violation: Non-food contact surfaces of drink machines need cleaning.

Sonic Drive-In #109, 881 S Green River Rd. Non-critical violation: Bulk food storage containers not labeled.

Long John Silvers #14, 2519 First Ave. Non-critical violation: Microwave in need of cleaning.

Kennel Club of Evansville, 5201 Kratzville Rd. Non-critical violation: Knife improperly stored in sanitizer.

Ivy Cafe/Ivy Catering, 16 W Virginia St. Non-critical violation: Milk cooler not maintaining 41F or below.

Kanpai, 4593 Washington Ave. Non-critical violations: Bulk food storage containers not labeled. Back door held open at time of inspection.

The Deli, 1 Main St. Critical violations: Some cooked ready to eat foods not date marked. Some foods not holding at proper cold holding temperature. Non-critical violation: Adjustment of service-line reach in coolers needed.

AMF Arc Lanes, 4901 Monroe Ave. Critical violations: Ready to eat food not being held at 41 degrees or less. Rodent activity present.

No violations:

Big Bang Mongolian Grill.

City Kitchen.

Tee Time Golf.

Chuckles Food Mart #5.

Albion Fellows.

Sonic Drive-In #111.

Evansville Lutheran School.

Thorntons #84.

The Garden School.

Tekoppel School K-5.

St Pauls Lutheran Church.

St Agnes School.

Showplace Cinemas.

Sacred Heart School.

Pizza Depot.

Circle S Mart #27.

Charles Denby Post #2953.

Casey´s General Store #2228.

Life Choice.

Holy Rosary School.

Culver's West.

Harper Elementary School K-5.

Hampton Inn East.

Fairfield Inn Evansville East.

Drone´s Convenience.

Daniel Wertz School K-5.

Daddy O's Seafood.