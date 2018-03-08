One person in custody after reported shooting in Evansville

One person is in custody in connection with a report of a shooting in Evansville.

We're told there was a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Uhlhorn Street.

One person was taken into custody in the 600 block of Jefferson.

We have a crew on the scene working to gather more information.

