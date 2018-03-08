One arrested after Evansville chase

One person was arrested after a police chase in Evansville.

Police say just before 1 p.m. Thursday, they tried to pull over 24-year-old Antonio Tolbert on an arrest warrant at Washington Avenue and Southeast Boulevard, but they say he kept going.

The chase ended around 1:15 p.m. at Grand and Monroe Avenues.

Tolbert is facing several charges, including resisting law enforcement and reckless driving. He was wanted on a warrant for possession of a firearm in Vanderburgh and Marion Counties.

