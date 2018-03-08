1 person in custody after Evansville chase

A suspect is in custody after a police chase in Evansville.

Few details are available at this time, but dispatch says the chase started at Washington Avenue and Southeast Boulevard.

It ended around 1:15 p.m. at Grand and Monroe Avenues.

Police chase ends near Monroe and S. Grand Ave. pic.twitter.com/jRS7cug9Hk — Adam Pyle (@Adam14News) March 8, 2018

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.