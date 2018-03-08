KSP looking for escaped Hopkins Co. inmate

State police are looking for an escaped Hopkins County inmate.

According to KSP, 40-year-old Wilton E. Hollifield escaped while out on work release Thursday morning at Madisonville City Hall. We're told Hollifield stole a City of Madisonville pickup truck and headed south on US41.

State police say Hollifield was last seen wearing khaki pants and a white tee shirt. He was in jail on charges of burglary and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Hollifield is described as:

Height - 6’1”

Weight - 175 pounds

Hair - Brown

Eyes - Brown

If anyone has information on Hollifield's whereabouts, contact Kentucky State Police at (270) 676-3313 or call 911.

