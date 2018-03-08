Escaped Hopkins Co. inmate back in custody

The inmate who troopers say had escaped in Hopkins County has been arrested in Jessamine County.

According to KSP, 40-year-old Wilton E. Hollifield escaped while out on work release Thursday morning at Madisonville City Hall. We're told Hollifield stole a City of Madisonville pickup truck and headed south on US41.

He was in jail on charges of burglary and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Troopers say Hollifield was taken into custody in Jessamine County around noon Monday.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.