Name of victim in deadly Daviess Co., KY crash released

The name of the man killed in a wreck involving a semi in Daviess Co., KY has been released.

According to the coroner, the victim has been identified as 53-year-old Michael Woods, of Owensboro.

The crash happened just before 7 Thursday morning on U.S. 431 at Marksberry Rd., near Utica.

431 is just about to open back up after a fatal crash this morning. Semi truck failed to stop behind a car turning onto Marksberry road. The driver of the car was pronounced dead on scene and semi driver is not injured

We're told a semi didn't stop behind the car Woods was driving as he was about to turn left onto Marksberry. Woods was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner says Woods died from blunt force trauma.

The semi driver was not hurt.

431 was shut down in the area while crews worked the scene.

