Semi, car collide at Gibson Co. intersection

Two people avoided serious injury in a wreck involving a car and semi in Gibson County.

The wreck happened around midnight Wednesday night on Highway 41 at State Road 68, near Haubstadt.

Indiana State Police say the semi was on 41 and the car was on 68 when they hit at the intersection. The crash caused the semi to flip over into a ditch.

Troopers say the driver of the car and semi both had minor injuries.

Northbound 41 at 68 was closed for several hours while crews checked everyone out and cleaned up the scene.

