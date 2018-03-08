Watch Now on Sunrise: March Chill, Semi Flips on 41, Evansville Murder Update

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Shaelie, Lauren and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

WELL BELOW NORMAL: A cold March weather pattern has emerged behind a pair of fronts. Another shot of cold air has plunged temps into the 20's this morning. It'll be mostly sunny through the day as high temps only reach the upper 30's. A stout northwest wind of 10 to 20 miles an hour will make it feel even colder. On Friday, we'll have mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain late in the day with temps in the upper 40's.

BREAKING: A crash in Gibson County overnight caused a semi to flip over in a ditch. Northbound Highway 41 at Highway 68, near Haubstadt, was closed while crews checked everyone out and cleaned up the scene. Indiana State Police say the semi was on 41 and the car was on 68 when they hit at the intersection.

MURDER UPDATE: Lauren Artino will be live with the latest on an Evansville murder case which claimed the life of a 20 year old man sitting in his car on Mesker Park Drive. The 19 year old suspect is in custody, after he was tracked down in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

We'll see you on Sunrise.

Dan

