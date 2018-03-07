KY store owners work to reopen after flooding

Water is finally starting to go down in the Henderson County town of Beals, Kentucky. In the heart of the town, you'll find Cagey's General Store, where the owners are working overtime to get it back open. "We're trying to get it open for 'em as quick as possible--and for us as quick as possible," owner Dusty Billings told us. The Billings' store has been shut down for a week because the swelling of the Green River nearby. The waters flooded the basemen...More >>
A call about a reported shooting came into dispatch around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night from Mesker Park Drive near St. Joesph Avenue.More >>
School safety has been a big topic all across the nation as of late.More >>
Police say they found meth, a gun, scales, and more than $400 cash in the vehicle.More >>
Henderson police are investigating a deadly crash.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Amazon Echo users say the device's voice assistant, Alexa, has been randomly laughing and it's sort of terrifying, multiple media outlets report.More >>
Three different women in the Midlands has written about scary situations while shopping - and all of the posts have garnered a ton of shares on social media.More >>
