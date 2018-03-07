Screaming Eagles prepping for Division II Midwest Regional

IT was a big achievement for the USI women's basketball team as the Lady Eagles earned a bid to the Division II Midwest Regional.

The USI women's basketball team is headed back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015.

Now, the theme coming into this season was unfinished business after not receiving an at-large bid last year.

But by punching their ticket to the Big Dance on Sunday, they achieved the goal they set out to achieve.

They earned that 3-seed, by beating some of the toughest teams in the Midwest region early in the season, then rolling through the conference with a 16-2 record.

They followed that up, with two big wins in the conference tournament, and at 26-4, are a legitimate threat to win the region.



Their first opponent in the Midwest region is one they know well: GLVC foe, Lewis. In fact, it'll be the 4th time they play them this season.

The 3rd seeded Lady Eagles will tip off the Midwest regional Friday morning at 11:00 taking on 6th seed Lewis.

