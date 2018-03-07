Armed law enforcement officer will be at Carmi-White Sr/Jr High every day

School safety has been a big topic all across the nation as of late.

Carmi-White Senior and Junior High School officials have agreed to partner with local law enforcement to provide extra security.

Superintendent Brad Lee tells me that a city police officer or county deputy will be at junior/senior high school every day.

"These conversations probably began a month or so ago," said Lee. "Of what we could do to make or add to the protection that we provide for our students and staff. So, no I don't think it was a hard decision."

Lee said with all the threats, they want to make sure they have armed law enforcement agencies there during school hours.

"I think it is more of a precautionary measure than anything else, it's not like we feel like there's a threat out there right now, but you never know," said Lee.

Lee told us he never thought he would see the day when police had to be at school every day.

"Absolutely not," said Lee. "I think I have been in Carmi for 27 years that was unheard of back then."

As far as how the students feel about the officer at school every day. Lee says the students will adjust just fine and in the end, its all about their safety and they should feel safer as a result.

Officials say the school district is working with the agencies in the area and contracting off-duty officers.

