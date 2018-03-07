Pair booked into Vanderburgh Co. Jail on drug charges

Two men are in jail on drug dealing charges.

Police arrested 33-year-old Scott Beliles, of Boonville, and 20-year-old Mark Poenitski, of Evansville, after getting a tip the pair were dealing drugs at a gas station.

Police say they found meth, a gun, scales, and more than $400 cash in the vehicle.

Both men are facing several charges including dealing and resisting law enforcement.

