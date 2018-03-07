Pair booked into Vanderburgh Co. Jail on drug charges - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Pair booked into Vanderburgh Co. Jail on drug charges

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Two men are in jail on drug dealing charges.  

Police arrested 33-year-old Scott Beliles, of Boonville, and 20-year-old Mark Poenitski, of Evansville, after getting a tip the pair were dealing drugs at a gas station.  

Police say they found meth, a gun, scales, and more than $400 cash in the vehicle. 

Both men are facing several charges including dealing and resisting law enforcement.  

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly