Large donation helps Holly's House

Holly's House got a big boost Wednesday.

Toyota of Indiana donated $40,000 to the center that provides help for domestic violence and sexual abuse victims.

That money will go to the "Think First and Stay Safe" program started eight years ago.

The program provides teaches children how to protect themselves.

The executive director of Holly's House says this program is effective in bringing down the rate of child abuse.

More than 65% of the children who came through the doors last year were elementary age or younger.

