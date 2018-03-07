Unlicensed teacher bill could alleviate teacher shortage, not all schools on board

School safety has been a big topic all across the nation as of late.More >>
School safety has been a big topic all across the nation as of late.More >>
Police say they found meth, a gun, scales, and more than $400 cash in the vehicle.More >>
Police say they found meth, a gun, scales, and more than $400 cash in the vehicle.More >>
Henderson police are investigating a deadly crash.More >>
Henderson police are investigating a deadly crash.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan for tariffs on aluminum and steel is getting mixed reviews around the nation and in Hancock County, Kentucky. For some, the move will bring back jobs. For others, it will make it more expensive to produce their product. Hancock County’s Century Aluminum began operations in 1969. “34 years on the pot lines, then 1 year in the cast house,” former employee and Hancock County resident Mike Mattingly said. The Hawesville plant, whic...More >>
President Donald Trump's plan for tariffs on aluminum and steel is getting mixed reviews around the nation and in Hancock County, Kentucky. For some, the move will bring back jobs. For others, it will make it more expensive to produce their product. Hancock County’s Century Aluminum began operations in 1969. “34 years on the pot lines, then 1 year in the cast house,” former employee and Hancock County resident Mike Mattingly said. The Hawesville plant, whic...More >>
Indiana lawmakers are debating on a bill that could affect the type of teachers who are in your children's classrooms and it's a solution they say could solve the state's teacher shortage.More >>
Indiana lawmakers are debating on a bill that could affect the type of teachers who are in your children's classrooms and it's a solution they say could solve the state's teacher shortage.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Three different women in the Midlands has written about scary situations while shopping - and all of the posts have garnered a ton of shares on social media.More >>
Three different women in the Midlands has written about scary situations while shopping - and all of the posts have garnered a ton of shares on social media.More >>
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured three people and killed the owner of a long-time restaurant in Hurtsboro Wednesday morning.More >>
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured three people and killed the owner of a long-time restaurant in Hurtsboro Wednesday morning.More >>
A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.More >>
A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.More >>
Amazon Echo users say the device's voice assistant, Alexa, has been randomly laughing and it's sort of terrifying, multiple media outlets report.More >>
Amazon Echo users say the device's voice assistant, Alexa, has been randomly laughing and it's sort of terrifying, multiple media outlets report.More >>
While she knew the call was a scam, she played along long enough to let the scammer know - he’d been had. And this wasn't the first time...More >>
While she knew the call was a scam, she played along long enough to let the scammer know - he’d been had. And this wasn't the first time...More >>
Benjamin Russell High School student Abby Brown had no idea what her fellow students and teachers had in mind as they began planning something big for her one day in late February.More >>
Benjamin Russell High School student Abby Brown had no idea what her fellow students and teachers had in mind as they began planning something big for her one day in late February.More >>
A service was held Tuesday for Dean Jarrell after he died on Friday. This is one of 167 flu deaths in South Carolina this season.More >>
A service was held Tuesday for Dean Jarrell after he died on Friday. This is one of 167 flu deaths in South Carolina this season.More >>
A man made a Facebook post saying he has an engagement ring he bought and never got to use.More >>
A man made a Facebook post saying he has an engagement ring he bought and never got to use.More >>
The man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old Johns Island girl and assaulting her mother will remain behind bars after waiving a hearing before a bond judge Wednesday.More >>
The man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old Johns Island girl and assaulting her mother will remain behind bars after waiving a hearing before a bond judge Wednesday.More >>