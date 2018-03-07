Unlicensed teacher bill could alleviate teacher shortage, not all schools on board

Indiana lawmakers are debating on a bill that could affect the type of teachers who are in your children's classrooms and it's a solution they say could solve the state's teacher shortage.

Senate Bill 387 sponsor, Robert Behning said this bill is meant to help fill the gap of missing teachers in our schools.

Not all school districts on board with his idea.

The main concern with the measure is that 10% of teaching staff could be unlicensed.

Unlicensed does not mean uneducated. Representative Behning said what they are finding is about 10% of prospective teachers who graduate are unable to pass the licensing test. This is not because they are bad students but because they aren't good test takers. This bill would make an exception for those few.

Warrick County Schools Superintendent Brad Schneider said he will not allow this in his schools. "To know how a young child's brain works. To know how they think and how they learn. Those are all invaluable tools. So to put an individual in a position to teach that hasn't really gone through that type of training. I think they would be very fortunate to be able to do an even average job."

If this bill does go into law the school districts would have the option to choose to hire these teachers. It will not be required of them.

The bill passed both the house and senate and any changes will be discussed during conference committee in the next week.

