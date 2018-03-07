ISP: Mt. Vernon man arrested for child molesting

A Mount Vernon man accused of child molesting is in jail.More >>
Officials have not yet confirmed why exactly Hayes was suspended, but the school attorney called it allegations of inappropriate conduct.More >>
Charges have been upgraded against two men accused of ramming a man's car and beating him with wooden and metal clubs.More >>
Crews are responding to a car that has driven into a pond. Dispatchers say it happened around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Theatre Drive.More >>
Anthony Baumgardt arrived at Boone County Court around 12:45 p.m. for his first appearance after being charged with murder and other crimes.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Three different women in the Midlands has written about scary situations while shopping - and all of the posts have garnered a ton of shares on social media.More >>
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured three people and killed the owner of a long-time restaurant in Hurtsboro Wednesday morning.More >>
The man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old Johns Island girl and assaulting her mother will remain behind bars after waiving a hearing before a bond judge Wednesday.More >>
Tens of thousands of people who attended a national cheerleading competiton have been told to look out for signs of the mumps after an infected person attended the championship last month.More >>
A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.More >>
While she knew the call was a scam, she played along long enough to let the scammer know - he’d been had. And this wasn't the first time...More >>
A woman says a Richmond Public Schools employee showed her 8th grade son and three other kids a homemade sex tape on his cell phone, but the employee has not been charged with a crime.More >>
Benjamin Russell High School student Abby Brown had no idea what her fellow students and teachers had in mind as they began planning something big for her one day in late February.More >>
A Jonesboro woman just became a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.More >>
