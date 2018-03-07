ISP: Mt. Vernon man arrested for child molesting

A Mount Vernon man accused of child molesting is in jail.

ISP began an investigation after they say they received information that a Posey County minor was sexually abused several years ago by 23-year-old Dylan Cooper.

ISP tells us during the investigation, they found Cooper had allegedly fondled the victim between 2014 and 2015 on several occasions.

We're told the victim was under 14, and Cooper was at least 18-years-old when the incidents happened.

Cooper was arrested and is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.

He is facing several charges including Child Molesting and Sexual Misconduct with a Minor.

