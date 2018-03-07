Charges upgraded against suspects accused of ramming man's car, beating him with clubs

A Mount Vernon man accused of child molesting is in jail.More >>
Officials have not yet confirmed why exactly Hayes was suspended, but the school attorney called it allegations of inappropriate conduct.More >>
Charges have been upgraded against two men accused of ramming a man's car and beating him with wooden and metal clubs.More >>
Crews are responding to a car that has driven into a pond. Dispatchers say it happened around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Theatre Drive.More >>
Anthony Baumgardt arrived at Boone County Court around 12:45 p.m. for his first appearance after being charged with murder and other crimes.More >>
A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.More >>
Tens of thousands of people who attended a national cheerleading competiton have been told to look out for signs of the mumps after an infected person attended the championship last month.More >>
Three different women in the Midlands has written about scary situations while shopping - and all of the posts have garnered a ton of shares on social media.More >>
St. Tammany Parish officials held a news conference Wednesday updating the public on the arrests made in connection to a couple found submerged in a car at a Pearl River boat ramp.More >>
While she knew the call was a scam, she played along long enough to let the scammer know - he’d been had. And this wasn't the first time...More >>
Two people have been accidentally shot at Huffman High School.More >>
The man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old Johns Island girl and assaulting her mother will remain behind bars after waiving a hearing before a bond judge Wednesday.More >>
Instead of pizza-pizza, a Jonesboro woman is accused of stealing money-money from Little Caesar’s.More >>
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured three people and killed the owner of a long-time restaurant in Hurtsboro Wednesday morning.More >>
Amazon Echo users say the device's voice assistant, Alexa, has been randomly laughing and it's sort of terrifying, multiple media outlets report.More >>
