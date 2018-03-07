Charges upgraded against suspects accused of ramming man's car, - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Charges upgraded against suspects accused of ramming man's car, beating him with clubs

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Travis Karns, 46. (Dubois Co. Security Center)
Brandon Karns, 21. (Dubois Co. Security Center)
DUBOIS CO., IN (WFIE) -

Charges have been upgraded against two men accused of ramming a man's car and beating him with wooden and metal clubs.

Travis and Brandon Karns are both facing attempted murder charges as well as a long list of other charges.  

The incident happened in February.

Officers say they found pot, meth, and pills in the vehicle.  

We're told the man they're accused of assaulting suffered nonlife-threatening injuries. 

