Charges upgraded against suspects accused of ramming man's car, beating him with clubs

Charges have been upgraded against two men accused of ramming a man's car and beating him with wooden and metal clubs.

Travis and Brandon Karns are both facing attempted murder charges as well as a long list of other charges.

The incident happened in February.

Officers say they found pot, meth, and pills in the vehicle.

We're told the man they're accused of assaulting suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.