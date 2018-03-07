Car drives into Evansville pond - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Car drives into Evansville pond

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Source: Google Maps
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Crews are responding to a car that has driven into a pond.

Dispatchers say it happened around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Theatre Drive. 

We are told the driver has made it out of the car. We have a crew on the way.

