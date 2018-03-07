IN deputy's suspected shooter says he has 'no remorse'

Anthony Baumgardt, 21, walking into court for his first appearance after being charged with the murder of Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett. (WTHR)

The man accused of killing Deputy Jacob Pickett told reporters he had no regrets for the shooting.

Anthony Baumgardt arrived at Boone County Court around 12:45 p.m. for his first appearance after being charged with murder and other crimes in the case.

He told reporters he didn't want to get bit by the dog. An officer told him that dog was Brik, Deputy Pickett's dog, and he said, "I didn't want to get bit by Brik." When asked if he was sorry, he said, "Nope. No remorse. No remorse."

Boone County Prosecutor Todd Meyer said yesterday Baumgardt is eligible for the death penalty, and while Meyer hasn't made a final decision yet, he's "leaning that way."

