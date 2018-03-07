Pep rally held before Webster Co. girls head to state basketball tourney

Pep rally for Webster Co. girls (From Facebook Live)

The Lady Trojans in Webster County were sent off in style Wednesday morning.

The team is playing in the state basketball tournament at Northern Kentucky University.

The school held a big pep rally before the team headed to their bus, which was shared live on Facebook.

The team was then sent on their way with a fire truck escort.

Another team from the Tri-State playing in the KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen is Owensboro Catholic.

The Lady Aces left town Tuesday.

They won their first game against Johnson Central.

2018 St. Elizabeth Healthcare/KHSAA Girls Sweet Sixteen Basketball Tournament:

Owensboro Catholic 56, Johnson Central 46 #khsbkg #MyReasonWhy — KHSAA Events (@khsaaevents) March 7, 2018

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.