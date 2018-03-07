Pep rally held before Webster Co. girls head to state basketball - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Pep rally held before Webster Co. girls head to state basketball tourney

KENTUCKY (WFIE) -

The Lady Trojans in Webster County were sent off in style Wednesday morning.

The team is playing in the state basketball tournament at Northern Kentucky University. 

The school held a big pep rally before the team headed to their bus, which was shared live on Facebook. 

The team was then sent on their way with a fire truck escort. 

Another team from the Tri-State playing in the KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen is Owensboro Catholic.

The Lady Aces left town Tuesday.

They won their first game against Johnson Central.

