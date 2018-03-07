New rehabilitation hospital to be built in Warrick Co.

Rendering of the new rehabilitation hospital to be built in the Warrick Wellness Trail medical district in Newburgh, set to open in fall 2019. (Source: news release)

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly known as HealthSouth Corporation, and Deaconess Health System announced plans to build a new, freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital to replace HealthSouth Deaconess Rehabilitation Hospital’s current location at 4100 Covert Ave. in Evansville.

The hospital will continue to operate as a joint venture of Encompass Health and Deaconess Health System and will be located in the Warrick Wellness Trail medical district in Newburgh and Warrick County.

“We’re excited to break ground soon on a new inpatient rehabilitation hospital specifically designed with our patients’ needs in mind,” said Blake Bunner, CEO of HealthSouth Deaconess. “This new hospital will continue to allow us to help patients relearn how to walk, talk and perform their daily activities of living again after they’ve faced a life-altering illness or injury. We are excited for this new chapter for HealthSouth Deaconess.”

The new inpatient rehabilitation hospital will offer 80-private patient rooms, a therapy gym, and an in-house pharmacy.

Construction on the hospital is expected to begin in spring 2018, and the hospital is expected to be operational in fall 2019.

“The replacement hospital for HealthSouth Deaconess will feature all private patient rooms, provide more privacy and comfort, and allow for future expansion to accommodate the needs of a growing population,” said Shawn McCoy, CEO of Deaconess Health System. “With a location close to Deaconess Gateway, our soon-to-open Orthopedic and Neuroscience Hospital, and I-69, this new hospital will also improve access for patient transfers and visitors. We’re glad to be a part of this growth with Encompass Health, and look forward to enhancing patient and family services for rehabilitation care.”

In addition to the new hospital, HealthSouth Deaconess will continue to manage the 18-bed satellite hospital located on the fourth floor of Deaconess Midtown Hospital.

Brittany Harry is meeting with hospital officials. She'll have the story Wednesday night on 14 News.

A new 80 bed inpatient rehabilitation replacement hospital for HealthSouth Deaconess in Evansville is being built in Warrick County. We're told construction should begin this spring and wrap up in the fall of 2019. More details to come later on @14News. pic.twitter.com/qVFyqwJcdP — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) March 7, 2018

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.