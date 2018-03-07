Suspect in Evansville murder identified

The Vanderburgh County Coroner is on scene of west side shooting. (Source: WFIE)

Police have released new information about the deadly shooting on the west side of Evansville.

A call about a reported shooting came into dispatch around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the 1300 block of Mesker Park Drive near St. Joseph Ave. Our reporter on scene told us he saw a body in a parked car.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says the victim has been identified as 20-year-old Nicolas Belcher, of Evansville.

Police were able to identify the suspect as 19-year-old Caleb Kirk Singer.

Police believe Singer was upset after a recent breakup with his girlfriend. Singer believed she was spending time with another man and was trying to find the person she was with.

Singer confronted Belcher in the driveway of his ex-girlfriend’s apartment. A witness told police that Singer went up to Belcher as he was sitting in his car and shot him.

Lockyear says an autopsy showed Belcher died from a single gunshot to the head.

Police went to Singer’s home on Shiloh Square and saw him leaving in a vehicle. Singer drove down Covert Ave at a high rate of speed and officers were unable to catch up with him.

A short time later, an officer spotted Singer driving through Newburgh at a high rate of speed. That officer was also not able to catch up to Singer.

We're told Singer was later caught in Bowling Green, KY around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday. He is currently being held in the Warren County Jail pending extradition back to Evansville.

We'll keep you updated.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.