Victim killed in Evansville shooting identified; suspect in custody

The Vanderburgh County Coroner is on scene of west side shooting. (Source: WFIE)

The victim in a deadly shooting on the west side of Evansville has been identified.

A call about a reported shooting came into dispatch around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night from Mesker Park Drive near St. Joesph Avenue. Our reporter on scene told us he saw a body of a man in a parked car.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says the victim has been identified as 20-year-old Nicolas Belcher, of Evansville.

Police have not released many details but were told the suspect is now in custody.

EPD investigating fatal shooting on Mesker Park Dr. Incident happened around 10:30pm on Tuesday. The suspect is in custody. Additional information will be released later this morning. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) March 7, 2018

Lockyear says an autopsy for Belcher is scheduled for Wednesday morning at 9.

We'll keep you updated.

